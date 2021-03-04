OGDCL slashes LPG prices by Rs22 per kilo as summers kick in

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) of Pakistan has Thursday announced an Rs22 slash in Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the notification released to that effect by OGDCL, the price cut translates to a Rs258 decrease in domestic cylinder prices while for commercial cylinders it means a reduction of Rs922.44.

On the other hand, for industrial use, the metric ton of LPG is to cost Rs21,860 less.

Separately earlier this week, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified Rs1.84 per kilogramme increase in the price of LPG for the month of March.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the new price of per kg LPG stands at Rs159.73.

After the erstwhile increase of Rs21.78 per 11.8kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers, the new price was fixed at Rs1884.92. The previous price of the cylinder was Rs1863.14.

