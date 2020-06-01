OGRA announces slash in LPG prices for the month of June

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a notification marking the prices for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of June, ARY News reported.

LPG price has been slashed by Rs2 per kilogram whereas an LPG cylinder will now be available with a deduction of Rs24.59 per cylinder.

A residential LPG cylinder of 11.8kg has been set at Rs1298.31 which was Rs1322.90 for the month of may.

Petroleum prices went through another significant decrease, new prices came into effect from today.

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary to the government suggesting another slash in petroleum prices which was upheld.

Petrol will is now available for Rs74.52 with another Rs7.60 decrease in price.

According to an official notification issued on the matter, High Speed Diesel’s new price is now Rs80.15 per litre with an increase of 0.50 paisa.

Light diesel new price Rs38.14 per litre registering a decrease of Rs9.37 whereas kerosene oil’s new price would now be Rs35.56 per litre with a decrease of Rs11.88.

