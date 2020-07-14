OGRA rejects tariff hike sought by gas companies

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has rejected the hike in consumer tariff sought by the gas companies in view of revenue requirements, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the regulatory authority said in a statement that the request of the companies for a hike in consumer tariff was rejected in view of a decline in global oil prices.

OGRA also suggested the gas companies including Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) to make a reduction in consumer tariff.

The current demand for SNGPL is Rs1,287.19 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) and Rs623.31 per mmBtu was approved. The present gas tariff of SNGPL is Rs664.25 mmcfd which was set up to 106.5 per cent lower than its actual demand.

The tariff demand for SSGCL is Rs881.53 per mmBtu and Rs750.90 mmBtu was approved by setting the price 17.4 per cent lower than its actual demand.

