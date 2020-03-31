OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs39 per kilogram

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has announced to decrease the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price by Rs39 kilogram for the month of April, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification, the price of an 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder has been decreased by Rs462 to Rs1,067.

The household cylinder weighing up to 11.8 kilograms would now cost up to Rs 1067 from April as compared to its previous price of Rs 1530.17.

The reduction in LPG prices came by OGRA after federal govt on March 24 reduced the prices of all petroleum products by Rs 15 per litre.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the reduction of Rs 15 per litre in the prices of all petroleum products-petrol, high-speed diesel (HSD), kerosene oil, and light diesel oil (LDO).

The new price of petrol is Rs96.60 per litre after decreasing from Rs 111.60 per litre. The price of HSD has also been reduced to Rs 107.26 per litre from Rs 122.26 per litre.

The price of SKO has been reduced to Rs 77.45 per litre from Rs92.45 per litre.

