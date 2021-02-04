Web Analytics
OGRA notifies hike in LNG prices for Feb

OGRA LNG prices

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday announced a rise in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices for the month of February, ARY News reported.

A notification has been released by the authority in this regards for the price hike of $0.88 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and $0.89 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL)

The price of LNG on the Sui Northern system set up to $9.61 per MMBtu and $9.35 for the Sui Southern system.

In the previous month, the price of SNGPL was $8.46 per MMBtu, while it was $8.46 per MMBtu for SSGC.

