OGRA hikes April LNG prices by at least Rs24 per mmbtu
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has Wednesday announced a revision in the imported LNG prices for the month of April hiking $0.17 for the Sui Northern system and $0.16 for the Southern, ARY News reported.
For the month of April, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shall sell the imported gas against $9.763 per unit, according to the notification while for the Sui Southern Gas Company, the per unit rates will be $9.477 from now on.
The previous rates were $9.59/unit and $9.31/unit for SNGPL and SSGC respectively for the month of March.
