Ogra seeks increase in petrol prices for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended the petroleum division to raise fuel prices including that of petrol in December, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, a summary with higher prices has been sent from the regulatory body to the division.

The OGRA recommends raising petrol prices by Rs2.55 per litre from December 1 while High-speed diesel should be increased by Rs2.70.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has to approve the increase in prices before they come into effect. The finance ministry will announce the new prices on November 30 (today).

It is pertinent to mention here that federal government on November 15 lowered fuel prices in the country, bringing down the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre.

Read More: Pakistan’s fuel prices still lowest in South Asia, says Omar Ayub

The prices were lowered for the next 15 days as per the new policy of the incumbent government and would come into force from November 16.

The new price of petrol stood at Rs100.69 per litre. The high-speed diesel price saw a decline of Rs 1.79 per litre to sell at Rs 101.43 per litre. The price of Kerosene Oil and light diesel remained unchanged at Rs 65.29 per litre and Rs 62.86 per litre respectively.

Comments

comments