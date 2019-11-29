OGRA increases LPG price by Rs2 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs2 per kilogram for the month of December, ARY News reported.

According to a notification put out by the regulator, the price of an 11.8 kilogram cylinder has gone up by Rs18 to Rs1514 from Rs1496.

Whereas, the new rate of a commercial cylinder is Rs5,825 after the upward revision of the LPG prices.

It is noteworthy that OGRA has proposed a decrease in petroleum prices for the month of December.

According to sources, the regulator has recommended cutting petrol price by Rs 0.25 per litre and Rs 0.83 per litre decrease in the kerosene oil.

According to the summary, the OGRA has recommended a decrease of Rs 2.40 per litre in diesel prices and Rs 2.96 per litre in light diesel oil.

Comments

comments