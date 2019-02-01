OGRA increases LPG price by Rs6 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday jacked-up the price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by rupees 6 per kilogramme, ARY News reported.

As per notification issued by the Ogra, price of the LPG has been fixed at Rs115 per kg, whereas domestic cylinders with an increase of Rs66, will now be sold for Rs1361.

Last month, the regulatory body had also increased the price of LPG by Rs2 per kg.

The prices of LPG, coal and wood have gone up as the low to zero pressure of natural gas has forced many people to turn to alternate fuel sources to cook meals and warm up themselves owing to the cold weather in the country.

Read more: ‘PM Khan has taken notice of surge in LPG prices’, says Bakhtiar

On Dec 29, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan had assured to resolve the issue of low gas pressure on priority basis the country.

Talking to a delegation of lawmakers hailing from Rawalpindi division at Punjab House, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that adequate measures were being taken to mitigate sufferings of gas consumers.

On the occasion, SNGPL GM Zahoor Muhammad assured that gas will be provided to all Rawalpindi areas. SNGPL officials, Rasheed Shafiq, Ejaz Khan, Javed Chaudhry, Sajid Kausar, Javed Azeem and others were present in the meeting.

Comments

comments