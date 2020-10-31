OGRA increases LPG prices for November

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs9.66 per kilogram to Rs113 for the month of November, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs114.05. The domestic LPG cylinder of has been set at Rs1,530.34 for the month of November.

The new prices will come into effect from 1st of November, read the statement.

Read More: LPG price goes up by Rs10 per kg

Earlier on October 24, the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) had been increased by Rs10 to Rs130 per kilogram in the domestic market.

Talking to journalists, LPG Distributors Association’s Irafan Khokhar had attributed the local price hike to $60 per ton rise in the international market.

He had maintained that the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder had been increased by Rs 120 while the rate of the commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 455.

Comments

comments