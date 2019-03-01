OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs9 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday has increased the price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs9 per kilogramme.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, a 11-kg domestic cylinder will now be sold at rs 1,522 after an increase of rs 95.

It may be recalled that the same cylinder was being sold at Rs1,361 in the month of February.

The prices of LPG, coal and wood have gone up as the low to zero pressure of natural gas has forced many people to turn to alternate fuel sources to cook meals and warm up themselves owing to the cold weather in the country.

Last week, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said that the decision to increase gas tariff by 143 per cent will affect only five per cent consumers.

Talking to journalists, Ghulam Sarwar said that the category of consumers who used more than 400 cubic metres of gas per month will be slapped with 143pc higher tariffs.

He clarified that 85 percent consumers would experience 10 per cent increase in gas prices. The minister said that gas companies were facing 157 billion deficit and added that the government was compelled to increase gas tariff.

Ghulam Sarwar said that they were taking strict measures to stop gas theft in the country.

