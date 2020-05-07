OGRA makes major reduction in RLNG rates

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has made a major reduction in prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), ARY News reported Thursday.

The price of per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) of imported RLNG has been reduced up to $2.07 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) and $1.80 for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The price of RLNG on the Sui Northern system set up to $7.51 per mmbtu and $7.75 for Sui Southern system.

Earlier in April, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had revised rates of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG).

According to a notification, per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) price of imported RLNG has been cut by $1.81 to $9.55 for x system.

The price of imported RLNG on the SSGC system stood at $11.3681 in the month of March.

Likewise, per mmbtu price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) has been decreased by $1.78 to $9.58 from last month’s price of $11.3670.

