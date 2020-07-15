ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday revised rates of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of July, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) price of imported RLNG has been increased by $0.40 for Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) system.

The price of imported RLNG on the SSGC system has been fixed at $6.67.

Likewise, per mmbtu price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) has been increased by $0.34 to $6.47.

In the previous month, the price of SNGPL was $6.13 per MMBtu, while it was $6.27 per MMBtu for SSGC.

Last month, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had notified the new price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) which was increased up to Rs3.96 per kilogram for the month of July.

The price of LPG increased by Rs3.96 per kilogram for the month of July, whereas, Rs46.76 per kilogram hiked for LPG cylinder. The new price of LPG will be Rs114 per kilogram.

Read More: OGRA notifies hike in LPG price for July

The price of the 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder set up to Rs1,345.07 while the new price of commercial cylinder reached Rs5,175

Comments

comments