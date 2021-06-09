Web Analytics
Ogra notifies increase in imported LNG prices

OGRA LNG Price

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Wednesday revised prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of June, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the regulator, per unit price of imported LNG has been increased by $0.08 to $10.3326 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Also Read: NAB launches probe into petroleum crisis, LNG deal

Whereas, the rate of imported LNG has been hiked by $0.57 to $10.0497 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

In May, imported LNG on networks of SNGPL cost $10.252 per MBBTU while on the SSGC system $9.477 per unit.

