Ogra to submit response on petrol crisis inquiry report in LHC: sources  

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Saturday expressed its reservation on the content of an inquiry commission report shedding light on the oil crisis in the country early in 2020, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Orga officials were of the view that the authority’s point of view was neglected in the oil crisis report.

“The Ogra extended complete cooperation during the inquiry of the petrol crisis,” they said adding that in order to respond to the blame towards the authority, the Ogra has decided to respond to it in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Besides approaching the LHC, the Ogra will respond to the inquiry commission’s report at all relevant forums.

The response from the Ogra came after the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to immediately public the commission’s report on the petroleum crisis.

A report of the commission that was formed to investigate the petroleum crisis was presented in Lahore High Court (LHC).

LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan remarked that the report should be automatically made public as per the law. Being asked about the report, the deputy attorney general said that he has been informed that the report has been presented before the federal cabinet.

The chief justice LHC remarked that the commission was formed on the directions of the court in this scenario the court enjoys more entitlement.”The report would be made public even if the whole cabinet opposes it.”

