OGRA announces major reduction in RLNG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has made a major reduction in prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of June 2020, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The price of per MMBtu (Million British Thermal Unit) of imported RLNG has been reduced up to $1.38 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) and $1.48 for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The price of RLNG on the Sui Northern system set up to $6.13 per MMBtu and $6.27 for the Sui Southern system.

In the previous month, the price of SNGPL was $7.51 per MMBtu, while it was $7.75 per MMBtu for SSGC.

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday also slashed prices for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of June.

LPG price has been slashed by Rs2 per kilogram whereas an LPG cylinder will now be available with a deduction of Rs24.59 per cylinder.

