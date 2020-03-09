ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday revised rates of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of March, reported ARY News.

According to a notification, per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) price of imported RLNG has been increased by $0.54 to $11.3681 for Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) system.

The price of imported RLNG on the SSGC system stood at $10.83 last month.

Likewise, per mmbtu price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) has been fixed at $11.3670

Earlier, on March 1, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had announced to provide relief to the household consumers, lowering Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices by Rs 150 per 11.8 kilogramme cylinder used for household purpose.

A notification for the reduction in the prices was issued by the OGRA

The household cylinder weighing upto 11.8 kilograms would now cost upto Rs 1530.17 from March as compared to its previous price of Rs 1680.21.

The relief in prices of LPG cylinders used for household purpose came a day after the federal government announced a major reduction in petrol and diesel prices for the month of March in order to provide some relief to the inflation-hit masses.

