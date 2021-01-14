ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has put a proposal to hike prices of all the major POL products in the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the OGRA has sent a summary to the petroleum division seeking an increase in the fuel prices from January 16.

The OGRA has proposed an increase of Rs11.95 paisa on per litre of petrol, while Rs9.57 paisa on per litre of diesel. The final decision would be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan after consultation with the finance ministry.

Earlier on January 1, the government hiked the price of petrol by Rs2.31 per litre across Pakistan.

According to the press release, PM Imran Khan had rejected the summary forwarded to him by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) which had recommended an increase in the price of petrol by Rs10.68 per litre.

OGRA had also recommended an increase in the price of diesel by Rs8.37 per litre. However, the PM House had said that the premier had rejected the suggestions and instead, approved an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs2.31 per litre and Rs1.80 per litre respectively.

