OGRA sends notices to companies over LPG tanker fire incident

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued show-cause notices to three companies in Lahore over the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker fire incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The OGRA spokesperson said in a statement that the authority issued show-cause notices to three companies over the fire incident due to gas leakage from the LPG tanker. The statement also read that strict action will be taken against the companies.

The notices have been issued to companies including Engro Pak, Rana & Company.

According to the spokesperson, the companies have not complied with the law and regulations and they were bound to provide clarification within a week.

On March 25, in an unfortunate incident, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filled tanker toppled on the roadway and erupted into a raging inferno.

According to details, the fire engulfed a nearby petrol pump, markets and vehicles parked in a nearby parking lot making the blaze even more vicious and expanding its proximity.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar had taken note of the development and sought an immediate report from authorities.

At least one person lost his life and 10 others sustained serious wounded in the incident that occurred in Lahore’s Shahdara petrol pump. Six persons were said to be in critical condition due to 60 per cent burns.

Comments

comments