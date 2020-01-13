OGRA slashes RLNG price for January

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory (OGRA) on Monday reduced the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of January 2020 by $0.35 per mmbtu for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Ogra, the regulator has set new prices at $10.48 per mmbtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $10.46 per mmbtu for SSGC.

These prices also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers ie Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

Earlier, the federal government increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.61 per litre for the month of January 2020, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

According to a notification, the price of petrol had been increased by Rs2.61 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.25.

Similarly, the price of light diesel has been decreased by Rs2.08 and that of kerosene by Rs3.10 per litre.

Comments

comments