ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the federal government for recommending modification in prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Thursday.

OGRA recommended to reduce the prices of petrol up 6 paisas and 66 paisas in kerosine oil. The authority suggested rising prices of high-speed diesel up to Rs2.47 and Rs1.10 in light diesel.

Earlier in December last year, the federal government had increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.61 per litre for the month of January 2020, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

According to a notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.61 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.25.

Similarly, the price of light diesel has been decreased by Rs2.08 and that of kerosene by Rs3.10 per litre.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposed Rs2.61 rupees per litre hike in petrol price from January 1, 2020.

The OGRA had proposed raising Rs2.25 per litre on high-speed diesel, while Rs3.10 on kerosene oil.

The petroleum prices set from January 1 – 2020 are as follows:

Petrol: Rs116.60

Diesel: Rs127.26

Kerosene oil: Rs99.45

Light diesel oil: Rs84.51

