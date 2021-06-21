OGRA to hear SNGPL’s plea for 33 pc hike in gas price

LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hear the plea of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for hiking the gas price up to 33 per cent, ARY News reported on Monday.

OGRA will hear the objections of all stakeholders on Tuesday (tomorrow) regarding the SNGPL’s plea for hiking the gas price up to 33 per cent.

The hearing will be conducted in a local hotel by OGRA chairman Masroor Khan.

Earlier on June 9, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had revised the prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of June.

The per unit price of imported LNG had been increased by $0.08 to $10.3326 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), according to a notification issued by the regulator.

Whereas, the rate of imported LNG had been hiked by $0.57 to $10.0497 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

In May, imported LNG on networks of SNGPL cost $10.252 per MBBTU while on the SSGC system $9.477 per unit.

