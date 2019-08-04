OIC expresses concern over use of cluster bombs by Indian forces on civilians

ISLAMABAD: Hours after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take immediate notice of Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, the General Secretariat of the OIC has expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in the IoK, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“OIC is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir including reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster munitions by the Indian forces to target civilians,” said OIC in a statement.

“The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir,” the statement further reads.

The OIC reiterated the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Read More: NSC meeting condemns Indian aggression, use of cluster bomb along LoC

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephonic contact with Secretary-General Organization for Islamic Cooperation Dr Yousef Bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen and discussed increasing Indian aggression in Kashmir with him.

The Foreign Minister told him that brutal use of power against innocent Kashmiris by India is condemnable. “India is violating international laws by subjecting the Kashmiris to serious human rights violations,” he added.

He apprised the OIC Secretary-General that orders to Hindu Yatrees and foreign tourists to leave Kashmir are further adding concern.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to social media today to address the use of illegal cluster bombs by India along the Line of Control (LoC) demanded notice and action on the act by the United Nations Security Council.

The Prime Minister on the micro-blogging website in a series of tweet took India to the task and demanded repercussion to their action by the global security body, the UN SC.

Comments

comments