OIC emergency meeting on Jammu and Kashmir today

ISLAMABAD: An emergency ministerial-level meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will be held today to take up the worsening situation in the disputed territory.

The virtual meeting to be chaired by OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousaf Al-Othaimeen has been called on Islamabad’s request.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will apprise the participants of the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and various aspects of the issue. The OIC has steadfastly supported the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.

In addition to the meetings of the Contact Group, the OIC and its human rights body, IPHRC, have consistently pronounced themselves on the issue, condemning and rejecting India’s illegal and unilateral actions while reiterating support to the beleaguered people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

