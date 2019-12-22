OIC expresses concern over CAA protests in India

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed concerns over the protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the controversial Babri Mosque verdict, ARY News reported.

“The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India,” reads the statement issued by OIC here on Sunday.

“It expresses its concern over the recent developments pertaining to both the issue of citizenship rights and the Babri Masjid case,” the statement reads.

The world Muslim body in its statement reiterated a call to ensure the safety of the Muslim minority and the protection of Islamic holy places in India.

“The General Secretariat reaffirms the crucial importance of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination.”

It also added that any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region.

At least 21 people have died during clashes with police as thousands of people came out on the streets in towns and cities across the country to protest, marking the biggest challenge to Modi’s leadership since he first swept to power in 2014.

Fresh demonstrations were planned for Sunday in New Delhi, and the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where the largest number of deaths have occurred.

More than 1,500 protesters have been arrested across India in the past 10 days, additionally, some 4,000 people have been detained and then released, the officials said.

