JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has convened an emergency meeting on May 11 to discuss escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, ARY NEWS reported.

In a release issued today, the OIC announced that the emergency meeting of Permanent Representatives was convened upon the request of the State of Palestine on 11 May to discuss the escalating Israeli aggression in Al-Quds.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (#OIC), upon the request of the State of #Palestine, will on 11 May 2021 convene an emergency meeting of Permanent Representatives to discuss the escalating #Israeli aggression in Al-Quds. Read more: https://t.co/EbaWczLVZ8 #AlAqsaMosque pic.twitter.com/pLhcyHWgej — OIC (@OIC_OCI) May 10, 2021



The meeting would also mull over plans by the Israeli occupation authorities to forcefully evict scores of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

The OIC moot will also discuss the ongoing attacks against Islamic and Christian holy sites, particularly the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Read More: PM Imran Khan condemns Israeli attack on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

It will also discuss attacks against worshipers in the Mosque compound and denial of the compound access to them, as part of attempts to change the legal, historical and demographic status of the occupied city and isolate it from its Palestinian neighbourhood.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the attack of Israeli forces during the month of Ramazan on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The prime minister, who is currently on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, took to Twitter to condemn the Israeli attack on Palestinians.

Comments

comments