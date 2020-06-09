Cases registered against oil companies over fuel shortage: Ogra

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday said that it had issued show-cause notices to six oil marketing companies (OMCs) and registered cases against two of them over fuel shortage in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

These cases have been registered in Karachi, said the Ogra spokesman.

He said that the regulatory body has nothing to do with keeping a check on demand and supply of the petroleum products in the country.

The spokesman said that the Ogra had received complaints of artificial fuel shortage being created in the country against three oil companies. We have proofs of artificial fuel shortage being created by these three companies, he said and assured that action would be taken against them as per law.

He claimed that the oil companies would end the fuel shortage in a while if prices of petroleum products were increased in the country.

PSO alerted petroleum ministry over fuel shortage on May 02

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) conveyed a letter to the petroleum division on May 02, identifying low stocks being held by the oil companies.

It said that the oil companies were not importing petroleum products that could lead to a fuel crisis in the country. “Oil prices have gone down in the international market but the petroleum division has imposed a ban on its import,” the letter read.

Read More: PM Imran takes strict notice of fuel shortage

The petroleum ministry, however, took no action over the prior alert.

Speaking on the matter, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said that no such letter was tabled before the federal cabinet today.

“I have seen this letter today and it will be on the table of Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow,” he said adding that the premier would give a surprise on the matter.

