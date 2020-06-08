Oil factory fire rages on in Faisalabad, three dead, five injured: sources

FAISALABAD: An oil factory inferno is yet to be controlled after three hours, three charred dead bodies of factory workers have been pulled out from the burning establishment by resuce workers, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rescue sources have revealed that the factory may have two more workers inside the blazing structure.

Read More: At least eight killed, two injured in Lahore factory fire

Five workers who have recieved severe burns have also been pulled from the factory and are currently recieving medical aid in Allied Hospital’s Burns Unit.

Sources have revealed that the factory was housing almost 100,000 litres of oil which caught fire and yet to be brought under control.

_____________ Developing Story ______________

