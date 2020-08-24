New oil, gas reserves discovered in Pakistan, announces OGDCL

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced to discover new reserves of oil and gas in Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the details, the new discoveries of oil and gas reverses have been made in Kohat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

“Nine mmcfd gas and 125 barrel oil will be obtained daily from well number 1 in Togh Bala, an administrative unit of Kohat district,” the sources said.

The OGDCL officials involved in the exploration process said that it was the second consecutive successful exploration in the Kohat block.

Discovery of the reserves from well number 1 was achieved after adopting a successful strategy, they said.

The new discovery will help the country in saving foreign reserves to a large extent and would also improve the oil and gas reserves held by the OGDCL.

In July 2020, the OGDCL claimed that it has discovered five new reserves in Pakistan.

According to details, the five new oil and gas deposits were discovered in Kohat, Sukkur, Shakardara and adjoining areas in one month. The ARY News team reached out to the new oil reserves to find out the facts.

1040 barrels of crude oil, 47 million cubic feet of gas per day were extracted from the new reserves and the newly discovered reserves have been added to the national supply network.

Meanwhile, the oil and gas experts have discovered more potential reserves from different areas. The OGDCL has completed the survey and expedited the drilling work.

