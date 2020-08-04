Oil tanker overturns in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A speeding oil tanker overturned at the National Highway near Sakrand, Nawabshah district of Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According the police, the oil tanker overturned due to over speeding, spilling thousands litres of petrol on the road.

Shortly after getting information about the incident, the teams of police and administration along with rescue workers rushed towards the site.

Traffic on that portion of the National Highway has been blocked to avoid any untoward incident. The ill-fated oil tanker was going to Punjab from Karachi.

In a separate incident of same in nature, earlier this year, an oil tanker carrying 60,000 litres of diesel had overturned at the National Highway near Ghala Mandi Road, Kandhkot.

Following the incident, a road track was closed due to the spill of furnace oil at the site while the rescue teams after reaching the site cleared the road.

The cause of incident was said to dilapidated condition of the road.

