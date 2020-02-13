Oil tanker overturns in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A speeding oil tanker overturned at the National Highway near Qazi Ahmed, Nawabshah district of Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According the police, the oil tanker overturned due to over speeding, spilling 44,000 litres of petrol on the road.

Shortly after getting information about the incident, the teams of police and administration along with rescue workers rushed towards the site.

Traffic on that portion of the National Highway has been blocked to avoid any untoward incident.

An oil tanker carrying 60,000 litres of diesel had overturned at the National Highway near Ghala Mandi Road, Kandhkot, last week.

Following the incident, a road track was closed due to the spill of furnace oil at the site while the rescue teams after reaching the site cleared the road.

The cause of incident was said to dilapidated condition of the road.

