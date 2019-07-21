Oil tanker overturns near Sakrand

NAWABSHAH: An oil tanker overturned at the National Highway near Pajno Mall, Sakrand, district Nawabshah on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Following the incident, a road track was closed due to the spill of furnace oil at the site while the rescue teams have reached the spot.

Motorway police, fire brigade staff, and other officials were present at the incident’s site to avoid any eventuality.

On April 10, an oil tanker carrying thousands of litres of fuel exploded and caught fire after overturning on Gulbai Flyover in the Shershah area.

Television footage showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the vehicle after it was engulfed by a huge fire.

Fire also spread to the nearby vehicles and godown. The blaze was caused by the oil spill from the tanker which later burst into pieces.

Upon being informed of the incident, a number of fire tenders reached the spot and launched an operation to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control after hours of efforts.

In June 2017, at least 140 people were killed and more than 100 others injured when an oil tanker had caught fire after overturning on National Highway near Ahmedpur Sharqia (East) in Bahawalpur.

