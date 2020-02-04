Jamshed Dasti, others booked in oil truck robbery case

MUZZAFARGARH: A second case has been registered against prominent politician Jamshed Dasti who was allegedly found involved in looting oil trucks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details the local police has caught two colluders and two police officers in relation with the looting.

It has been revealed that the police officers helped the leader of the Awami Raj Party in carrying out the robberies.

A former Union Council chairman, Malik Ajmal and a trade union leader Malik Abid have been taken into custody.

Police officer Farrukh Shehzad along with others helped in looting the oil truck, police officials claimed.

Farrukh Shehzad has served as a personal gunman of the politician before joining the law enforcement.

In April 2013 Dasti was sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5,000 Rupees fine for presenting a fake graduation degree during the 2008 election.

Following the court verdict, he was arrested from outside the courtroom.

On 10 April 2013, the Multan bench of Lahore High Court heard Dasti’s appeal and overturned his conviction.

