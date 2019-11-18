Okara: Boat capsizes in Sutlej river, eight on board die

OKARA: Eight dead bodies were retrieved after a boat capsized in Sutlej river in Okara district near Haveli Lakha, citing local officials ARY News reported on Monday.

The boat carrying over a dozen people drowned in the Sutlejriver at Malhu Sheikha area of the district, the sources said.

The local volunteers were involved in search for remaining passengers of the boat, rescue sources said.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately established.

According to reports, the rescue teams and divers failed to reach the place of mishap due to its 50 kilometer’s distance from the rescue centre in the area.

The family members of the deceased took back the dead bodies of their relatives to homes, according to sources.

