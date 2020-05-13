90-year-old man beats coronavirus in Larkana

LARKANA: A 90-year-old man has managed to defeat the novel coronavirs in Larkana, holding out a glimmer of hope about the elderly people’s fight against the virus, ARY News reported.

According to Larkana commissioner, the 90-year-old member of the Tableeghi Jamaat had been infected with the contagion on April 14.

The officer said that he had been shifted to a quarantine facility established by Tableeghi Jamaat in the city where he spent 28 days. The commissioner confirmed that his tests turned out negative on May 11.

The elderly man was discharged from the hospital after full recovery, the commissioner said and added that he and 18 other people who had beaten the virus were sent to their native towns on government’s expenditure.

Earlier on May 6, a 104-year-old woman had beaten the novel coronavirus in Pasrur. The woman was under treatment at Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Pasrur since she was diagnosed as positive for Covid-19, the hospital’s medical superintendent (MS) Javed Munir had told the media.

The elderly woman was discharged from the hospital after full recovery, he had added.

Medical experts say the elderly with chronic diseases are at the highest risk and could not recover from Covid-19 most of the time.

