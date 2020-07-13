75-year-old man beats COVID-19 after 99 days

OKLAHOMA CITY: A 75-year-old man has managed to defeat the novel coronavirs after a 99-day stay at a hospital in Oklahhoma, US.

According to the details, the senior citizen, Russell Owens has been bound to a hospital bed battling COVID-19 for nearly 100 days.

Talking to journalist, he said, “I can tell you what we were doing the day before I got sick but after that it’s just blank.”

Russell Owens and his wife had tested positive for the COVID-19 few months back. His wife had been admitted to the hospital just one day before him, officials said and added that the old man was shifted on the ventilator in March. Down the hall, his 53-year-old wife, Judy, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, was in a coma.

After couple of more weeks, he moved out of the ICU and shifted into a rehabilitation centre. Meanwhile his wife died from the novel coronavirus after just a week in the hospital.

“Certain things remind me of her, like things that were her things,” Owens said. He woke up from coma to the news his partner of 52 years was no longer by his side.

Owens said, “Being an old guy I have lived through a lot of things, but I never would’ve thought of this happening.”

Comments

comments