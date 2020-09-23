Old TV crashed entire village’s broadband every day for 18 months

Residents of a village in Wales, the United Kingdom (UK) have been mystified by broadband outages at the same time every day for 18 months.

Engineers have now discovered an elderly resident’s old TV set was to blame for the broadband outage.

They visited the village of Aberhosan after nearly all of the town’s 400 residents reported losing their broadband signal for 18 months every day at 7 a.m and found out that signals emitted by the TV set caused the broadband outages.

“We walked up and down the village in the torrential rain at 6 a.m. to see if we could find an electrical noise to support our theory. And at 7 a.m., like clockwork, it happened. Our device picked up a large burst of electrical interference,” engineer Michael Jones said.

Jones said the team traced the interference to a home and was surprised to discover an elderly resident’s old TV set was causing the broadband outages that coincided with the resident’s daily routine of switching on the TV set at 7 a.m.

“As you can imagine, when we pointed this out to the resident, they were mortified that their old secondhand TV was the cause of an entire village’s broadband problems, and they immediately agreed to switch it off and not use it again,” Jones said.

