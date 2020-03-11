Elderly woman, 103, recovers from coronavirus after six-day treatment

In yet another success dealing with the novel coronavirus, a 103-year-old grandmother has recovered from the virus following six-day treatment in Wuhan, becoming the oldest patient to recover from it.

A video shared from the hospital staffers in Wuhan showed them escorting the centenarian women, Zhang Guangfen out of the hospital after she was discharged from the medical facility.

She is so far the oldest coronavirus patient to recover in China and two years older than the previous recorder-holder, 101.

The shared video shows the medics dragging her hospital bed out of the facility and making victory signs.

Doctor Zeng Yulan, who treated her, said while talking to media that Ms Zhang was cured within less than a week because ‘she did not have many underlying health conditions.’

During the treatment process, the nurses took turns to spoon-feed the patient and change diapers for her.

Ms Zhang gradually recovered after being given round-the-clock care and nutrition therapy sessions.

‘The grandmother loved being complimented by the nurses,’ the matron said. She would smile and nod every time after I told her she looked pretty.’

The coronavirus, which has been named Covid-19, has spread to well over 100 countries, infecting more than 121,000 people and killing more than 4,300 during a span of just above three months.

The worst hit from the disease globally was China, from where the virus originated, followed by Italy, Iran, United States and other countries. Pakistan has also reported 20 cases of the virus, however, no deaths from within the country have been reported thus far.

