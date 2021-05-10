‘World’s oldest balloon’ stays inflated for almost 30 years, see pictures

A man claimed that he has the world’s oldest balloon that is still fully-inflated after passing a span of almost three decades.

According to the details, Ryan Harrison, 28, claimed that he was given a “it’s a boy” balloon by his grandmother in 1992. The inflatable object features a picture of a bear and is designed by a brand called Forever Friends.

The balloon was recently re-discovered when Ryan’s parents were going through some old belonging in their house.

Following the re-discovery, Ryan claimed that it was the same old balloon that his grandma Josephine, now 82, had brought along to the hospital when he was born on 11 July 1992.

In an interview with The Sun, Ryan said he has now taped up the balloon to ensure it doesn’t suffer any wear and tear. He now hopes the balloon will still be fine till his 50th birthday.

“It had been forgotten all about. I didn’t want to touch it because I didn’t want it to go bang. I have taped it up to stop anything from happening to it. I’m hoping it can get to my 50th birthday,” he added.

Comments

comments