World’s second-oldest person beats COVID-19

PARIS: A 116-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 in France to become the second-oldest survivor of the disease in the world.

According to the details, Sister André, a nun who is believed to be the second oldest person in the world, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus just a few weeks before her 117th birthday.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 16th of January, according to David Tavella, communications director at the Sainte Catherine Labouré nursing home in Toulon, southern France, Associated Press, reported.

André, who was born Lucille Randon, showed no symptoms, Tavella said in an interview with public radio station France Inter.

“I didn’t know I had it,” André said in an interview with CNN affiliate BFMTV. “No, I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared of dying.”

“She didn’t ask me about her health, but about her habits,” David Tavella, the communications manager for the care home where the nun, told the newspaper. “For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of the disease. On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents.”

André is preparing to celebrate her 117th birthday on Thursday, and Tavella told France Inter her favorite birthday meal includes foie gras and baked Alaska.

“Sister André’s birthday is taking place at a good time — it couldn’t be a better time, because it will mark the beginning of big festivities that will be organized around this relaxing of our restrictions,” Tavella told BFMTV. “Our residents will be able to get out of their rooms, eat together, participate in activities.”

André worked as a governess and a teacher, teaching the children to be “very polite,” she told French TV station CNEWS. “It will come and go,” she told BFMTV. “I don’t know.”

