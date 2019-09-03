Oman assures to highlight Indian Occupation of Kashmir at GCC

ISLAMABAD: A ten-member Omani parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Majles A’Shura of Sultanate of Oman Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali called on Chairman parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam.

Welcoming the delegation in Pakistan Syed Fakhar Imam briefed about the Kashmir dispute and its historical background along with the situation after 5th of August.

He said India has removed the special status of Kashmir violating international laws and imposed curfew in the valley. He said the valley has been converted in jail and innocent Kashmiris are facing countless difficulties since 29 days.

Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali, on the occasion, said that he will highlight the real situation of the Kashmir on international forums including Gulf Cooperation Council.

The ten-member Omani Parliamentary delegation arrived on a four-day official visit to Pakistan earlier on Tuesday.

The delegation will meet President Arif Alvi, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood.

The delegation will also attend interactive sessions with members of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and Pakistan-Oman Parliamentary Friendship Group.

It will also have an opportunity to get an insight of the Kashmir issue and plight of Kashmiri people in wake of illegal annexation of Kashmir by India and its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held territory.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 30th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

