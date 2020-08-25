Oman govt directs private entities to submit their ‘Omanisation plans’

MUSCAT: In a step to replace expatriate workers with trained local people, the Omani government on Tuesday directed the private sector institutions to submit their Omanisation plans.

In a statement, the ministry of labour directed the private organizations to announce their job vacancies through the ministry’s website.

”With reference to the royal decree establishing the Ministry of Labor and approving its organizational structure, this ministry wishes to remind all private sector institutions and establishments to follow the necessary procedures regarding submitting Omanisation plans and vacant job opportunities through the ministry’s website, and not to publish any advertisements related to the existence of job vacancy opportunities, and must follow the procedures in force at this ministry,” read the statement.

The ministry of labour said, “It should also be noted that job seekers should follow up on the vacant job advertisements that are published by this ministry.”

Comments

comments