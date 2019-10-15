Omani Army Chief hails Pakistan Army’s role in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Oman’s Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ahmed on Tuesday called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meeting discussed matters of mutual interests and regional peace.

The Omani general hailed Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for enduring regional peace and stability in South Asia.

Earlier on arrival at the General Headquarters (GHQ), General Ahmed was presented guard of honor. The visiting general laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the martyrs.

Earlier on October 8, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited People’s Liberation Army (PLA) headquarters and met the top brass of the Chinese military during his ongoing visit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR spokesperson had said that the Army Chief visited PLA headquarters today and held separate meetings with the PLA commander and the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

During the meeting, COAS Bajwa discussed the current situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and matters relating to regional security. The Army Chief apprised the Chinese military leadership regarding the ongoing atrocities in IOJK.

