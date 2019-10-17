Omani Chief of Staff lauds PM Khan’s initiative for defusing tensions in middle east

ISLAMABAD: Omani Chief of Staff Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith Al Nabhani on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative for de-escalation of tensions in middle east and promoting regional peace and security.

This he said while expressing his views in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, here today in PM House Islamabad.

Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith expressed his satisfaction over the existing level of defence cooperation, including frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programs and joint exercises between Pakistan and Oman.

The chief of staff appreciating speech of PM Khan at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, extended invitation to the premier to visit Oman at the earliest convenience.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister reiterated his government’s resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries in diverse fields.

Imran Khan apprised the Omani Chief of Staff on the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including inhuman lockdown, curfew and communication blockade which had continued since August 5 and severely impacted the lives of over 8 million Kashmiris.

The prime minister stressed that implementation of the UNSC resolutions remained the only solution of the dispute.

