Oman’s Sultan donates OMR10mn in fight against COVID-19

MUSCAT: In a personal gesture to support the efforts against novel coronavirus in the country, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday donated OMR 10 million to help fight the deadly virus.

According to the reports, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik donated the huge amount to the fund established to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Underscoring the need for joint efforts against the coronavirus, he said that the regime’s measures cannot achieve their objectives except through the cooperation of all citizens.

Earlier in the day, the sultan presided over a meeting of the Supreme Committee on coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and expressed his satisfaction over its performance.

It is pertinent to mention here that 10 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Oman today, bringing the tally of such patients in the country to 109.

