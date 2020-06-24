Oman ruler orders interest-free loans for virus-affected entrepreneurs

MUSCAT: Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has issued royal orders to ratify an emergency interest-free loan for the categories most affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

The loans shall be granted in accordance with terms and procedures set by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19, said a statement issued by the panel and carried by Oman’s official news agency.

It stated that Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik issued orders to authorizing a programme of interest-free emergency loans to assist some segments of entrepreneurs whose businesses took the brunt of the pandemic.

Those who would be able to avail from the facility included holders of Riyada Card (for small and medium enterprises) and self-employed entrepreneurs, as well as beneficiaries of loans of Oman Development Bank and Al Raffd Fund.

The overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached above 33,000 out of which nearly 18,000 have recovered from it while 142 have succumbed to the infection so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a personal gesture to support the efforts against novel coronavirus in the country, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on March 26 donated OMR 10 million to help fight the deadly virus.

According to the reports, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik donated a huge amount to the fund established to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Underscoring the need for joint efforts against the coronavirus, he said that the regime’s measures cannot achieve their objectives except through the cooperation of all citizens.

Earlier in the day, the sultan presided over a meeting of the Supreme Committee on coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and expressed his satisfaction over its performance.

