Conference on building national consensus on gas shortage tomorrow: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub on Tuesday said that the country is witnessing a 7.5 percent shortfall in the availability of gas as currently, they have reservoirs of 3.2 billion cubic feet gas, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that a conference on gas issues was convened on Wednesday (tomorrow), where a national consensus would be built over a shortfall in gas across the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Nadeem Babar also spoke regarding the conference and said that the gas needs in the country are exceeding and it would be difficult for them to fulfil it through local gas reservoirs.

Expanding gas networks in the country will require new measures and expenditures, he said adding that there should be a national reconciliation on solving demand and supply issues of gas in the country.

He attributed shortage in gas supply in the country to lack of exploration process to find new local gas reservoirs. “We are working on TAPI gas pipeline,” he said adding that no province would be able to fulfil its gas needs with the incumbent reservoirs in future.

Read More: Power minister blames gas shortfall on past governments

He said that the conference would be held at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

In January this year, Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan passed the buck of the prevailing gas shortfall in the country onto previous governments saying they didn’t focus their attention on gas exploration.

Responding to a calling-attention notice during the Senate session, he said Sindh currently produces 2,243 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) natural gas.

Comments

comments