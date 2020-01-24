ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub has said on Friday that the government was striving hard to provide cheap electricity to the consumers.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate, during question hour, Omar Ayub said that government is striving to bring electricity price to 4.35 rupees per unit by introducing renewable energy projects, reported Radio Pakistan.

The minister told the House that previous governments preferred costly RLNG projects instead of using renewable sources.

Fedaeral Minister for Housing and Works, Tariq Bashir Cheema also informed the Senate that allotment of houses to federal government employees is absolutely being done on merit and according to the rules.

Earlier on January 13, Omar Ayub had said that a Saudi company has expressed interest to invest $4bn in renewable energy sector of the country.

Responding to a call attention notice in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub had said that owing to the corrective measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, the revenue of the Ministry of Power has increased to Rs229bn in one year.

The minister said that Rs112bn were generated through recoveries and taking action against the power pilferage. The minister maintained that 7,000 people involved in the pilferage were arrested.

