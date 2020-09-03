K-Electric to establish its own 500 KV grid by 2021: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said on Thursday that the sole electricity provider in Karachi, K-Electric (KE), had not fulfilled its promised investment, however, the power system will be improved from next year, ARY News reported.

Omar Ayub Khan, while addressing a press conference alongside Punjab Energy and Environment Minister Dr Akhtar Malik today, expressed hopes that KE will establish its own 500 KV grid by 2021 that will improve electricity system in Karachi.

“We have talked with the management of 10 universities and they have agreed to acquire the solar-powered system. The rates of solar energy were Rs2 to Rs3 per unit two to three years ago, whereas, the current price per unit is now Rs6.”

Read: ECC approves hike in power tariff for K-Electric consumers

“The country was earlier dependent on generating energy by imported resources due to the wrong policy of the past government. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the vision to provide best facilities to the nationals.”

The energy minister announced a major change will be made in the energy sector by the present government and it will be unveiled soon through the reforms process. Changes are already been witnessed in the energy sector by the new projects, whereas, all equipment for windmills will be manufactured in Pakistan now, said Omar Ayub Khan.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik told reporters that costly agreements had been signed by the previous governments while the present government is making efforts for providing low-cost and uninterrupted electricity to the nationals.

Comments

comments