No load management on 80 pc feeders of country: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that there is no load management being made on 80 per cent feeders of the country, ARY News reported.

Omar Ayub Khan, in his statement, detailed that the load management is continued with the proportion of 20 per cent feeders. He further said that the power supply companies are facing loss due to electricity theft and other reasons.

The improvement in warning system has resolved the issue of voltage, Omar Ayub said.

He said that the last Ramazan was spent without any major power issue as the situation was worse as compared to the last year. The minister said that load management had continued on the feeders which were declared free from theft.

“There are 8,810 feeders across the country and load management is continued on only 1762 feeders,” he said.

Earlier on August 1, Omar Ayub Khan had expressed his resolves that crackdown on electricity theft to continue across the country.

Omar Ayub said that ‘Power theft’ areas to brave load-shedding and added that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government did nothing for the betterment of the province.

He termed the Sindh hub of corruption and added that the provincial government was not cooperation with the federal government to address public issues. Omar Ayub said that power theft and transmission issues were inherited to the PTI-led government.

The minister said that Balochistan was provided additional funds worth Rs5 billion during the last five years. He said that tube wells were being shifted to solar power in Balochistan.

